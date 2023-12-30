Senate Summons Heads Of Security Agencies Over Plateau Killings

The Senate, on Saturday, summoned the heads of security agencies over the Christmas Eve massacre in Plateau State, leading to the death of about 190 persons.

Those summoned include the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, as well as the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The apex legislative Assembly passed this resolution following a motion brought to the floor of the Senate by Senator Diket Plant, representing Plateau Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate also urged the IGP to establish a monopoly Barack situated at Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State

It also urged the Chief of Defense Staff to establish a mobile military in Magu LGA which is a border point and entry route for the criminals to commit crimes and escape freely.

Moreover, it urged the Nigerian Military to deploy intelligence and aerial surveillance in the affected Local Governments of Plateau State and its environs.

The Senate also urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and NEMA to direct its agencies to provide relief materials to the victims of the crises with immediate effect to enable them to relocate back to their homes and decongest the IDP camps.

It urged further the Minister of Solid Minerals Development to immediately take action in putting a check on illegal miners and mining activities in the country, especially in the affected regions.

The Red Chamber also urged the Plateau State Government to strengthen the environmental mining laws to check the excesses of illegal miners in the State.

It urged the Plateau State Government to upscale dialogue between traditional rulers and religious leaders especially in the affected crisis areas using non-kinetic solutions to find solutions to the crises.

The Apex Assembly urged that it should also issue such other directives as might be expedient in the circumstance to ensure compliance with this resolution.

It also resolved to send a high-powered delegation to Plateau State to condole with the government and the good people of the State and also visit the victims.

Finally, the Senate observed a minute silence at the plenary in honour of the victims of the brutal attack.

Contributing, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, said that the security chiefs should come and give an adequate explanation of the inadequate intelligence on the attack, noting that Nigerians were angry with them for failing to live up to the expectations of Nigerians.

According to the lawmakers, there was a need to invite the security chiefs to brief the Senate on the exact situation in a closed session.

The Senate lamented the incessant attacks by terrorists on communities in Plateau State, raising the need for a national security summit.