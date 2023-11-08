Senate Summons Gas Marketing Company MD Over Gas Sales, Purchase Agreements, Others

The Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd, Justin Ezeala, requesting for the details of Gas sales, purchase agreements with Gas Companies and non-compliance with due process in the Auto CNG Project with NIPCO Gas.

The Senate Committee on Gas, Chaired by Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe, resolved to summon the Managing Director of Nigeria Gas Marketing Company Limited, after a closed-door session of Committee members at the legislative Complex.

The Committee in its resolutions at the end of the meeting, frowned at the decision of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL ), Mele Kyari, who was accused of preventing the National Assembly Committees from ovetsighting subsidiaries of NNPCL which the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) empowered the Committee to oversight.

The Committee is also demanding Financial accountability on the Auto CNG Project with NiPCO, where NGML has approved an Investment of N30 billion.

Accordingly, the Committee resolved to use relevant provisions of the Constitution to enforce the appearance of the Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd, if he failed to honour the invitation of the Committee again.