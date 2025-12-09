Senate Summons Education Minister Over Sudden Curriculum Implementation

The Senate has directed its Committee on Basic and Secondary Education to summon the Minister of Education and heads of relevant agencies following what lawmakers described as the sudden and poorly planned implementation of a new curriculum and registration guideline by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The decision came after a motion sponsored by Senator Karimi Sunday, who criticised the abrupt policy shift by the Federal Ministry of Education and WAEC.

He noted that the new guideline compels all SS3 students to adopt a curriculum originally meant for candidates currently in SS1, scheduled to write WAEC in 2027 and 2028.

Lawmakers warned that the move could trigger mass failure in the 2026 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE). Karimi told the Senate that the new arrangement had removed subjects such as Computer Studies and Civic Education from the 2026 syllabus, despite students preparing for them for years.

According to him, many candidates would now be left with only six examinable subjects, contrary to the required minimum of eight and maximum of nine.

He stressed that the Senate must act in line with Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which prioritises citizens’ welfare, and Section 18, which mandates government to ensure equal and adequate educational opportunities.

Seconding the motion, Senator Adams Oshiomhole condemned what he termed a “culture of anarchism” in implementing education policy.

He faulted the introduction of a curriculum without trained teachers, laboratories, equipment, or proper notice to schools and parents.

“You cannot wake up overnight and say that in June students will be examined in a subject they have not been taught,” he said. “Intentions are not enough. Proper homework must be done.”

He insisted that the Minister of Education and relevant agencies should present evidence of readiness before such a major shift is approved.

Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule supported the motion but stressed that any significant curriculum review must be approved by the National Council on Education, which includes all state commissioners of education. She called for a wider investigation into the entire reform process.

Senator Solomon Adeola also expressed concern, noting that many of the newly introduced subjects, including cosmetology, fashion design, garment making, livestock farming, GSM repairs and solar installation are practical in nature and require facilities most schools currently lack.

After extensive deliberations, Senate President Godswill Akpabio ruled that the Minister of Education, heads of relevant agencies, and the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education must meet urgently to address the concerns raised.

He recalled that the Senate had already approved a resolution exempting current SS3 students from the new guideline, but said full engagement with the ministry was still essential.

“These are very weighty issues,” Akpabio cautioned. “We cannot risk mass failure in the 2026 WAEC examinations. The relevant committees should invite the Minister immediately and report back within two weeks.”

The Senate insisted that the matter must be resolved before the end of the year to protect the academic future of students nationwide.