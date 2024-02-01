Senate Summons CBN Gov on Worsening State of Economy, Free Fall of Naira

The Senate yesterday, summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, to appear before it on Tuesday next week, to discuss the deteriorating state of the economy and free fall of the naira at the forex market. The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, chaired by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East), issued the summons at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The committee had hurriedly held an emergency meeting over the state of the nation’s currency, which plummeted to N1, 520 to a US dollar and resolved to summon the CBN Governor to fashion the way out of the trouble. Addressing newsmen af- ter the meeting held behind closed doors, Senator Abiru said that the state of the economy, especially the inflation index, was of great con- cern to the members of the apex legislative Assembly.

He said: “We have held a meeting this afternoon essentially to focus on the direction of the economy. “We are all living witnesses of what is going on. Underlining the major issue of the economy is the way the inflation index has been and of course it is a major concern to us. “We have deliberated among ourselves. Critical issues were addressed and we believe that the next line of action is to summon the governor of the Central Bank on Tuesday at 3 O’clock to brief us properly on the state of the economy.

“That we have resolved and will communicate to the governor of the Central Bank after which we will have further communication with members of the press.”