Senate Summons Bagudu Over Insufficient Budgetary Allocation To Information Ministry

The Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, on Tuesday, said that the meagre N8.9 billion 2025 budget envelope earmarked for the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation was grossly inadequate.

Consequently, the Committee summoned the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, to appear before it for consultation on the bigger envelope for the Ministry.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kenneth Eze (APC, Ebonyi Central), announced the decision to reject the proposed 2025 budget for the Ministry when the Hon Minister, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, appeared before the Committee for defence of 2024 budget and presentation on budgetary proposal for 2025.

Senator Eze stated that the decision to reject the budget was unanimous and had been adopted by all members of the committee.

“Last year, the Minister appeared before the National Assembly and in particular the Senate, and we observed the very insignificant and minimal appropriation for the entire ministry considering the fact and the role that the information sector plays in this country and we are saying we want to drive a transformative agenda of Mr. President.

“We deemed it necessary last year to recommend to the Appropriation Committee that there is every need for the information sector to be well funded and in doing that by the end of the day, we didn’t get the expected result.

“The Ministry appeared before the Committee again and came with the same and even lower appropriation for the information sector and its agencies.

“As the National Assembly and Senate, in particular, and as very responsive lawmakers, we feel it’s not proper and unacceptable for us to legislate on that proposal.

“So, the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation unanimously resolved that this budget be returned.

“If the government wants to fund the information sector in this country, it should live up to the expectations and fund a very important sector like information properly so that the expected results will be achieved.

“So, we have thrown back the budget proposal to them to either improve on it or we give them zero allocation,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who was accompanied by the Director in charge of the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ibidapo Okunnu, and heads of agencies under the Ministry, posited that the mandate of the Ministry as a service provider is to protect and defend the image of the country, as well as dissemination of information and promotion of national values.

“The year 2024 was pivotal for the Ministry as we rolled out a series of innovative and impactful programmes to enhance public communication, deepen citizens’ engagement, and promote national values”, he said.

