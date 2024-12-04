Senate Summons Aviation Minister, Others Over Poor Flight Operations

Share

Concerned by the incessant cases of delay and cancellation in flight operations in Nigeria, the Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Also, invited by the apex legislative Assembly over the ugly situation are the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo; airline operators and other relevant stakeholders.

The Upper Chamber passed the resolution while adopting a motion to that effect sponsored by Senator AbdulFatai Buhari (APC Oyo North) during plenary.

The Senate particularly charged its Committee on Aviation to unravel the circumstances behind the incessant flight delays and cancellations with a view to finding lasting solutions to the problem.

Presenting the motion, Senator Buhari said that the problem which he noted had been on the increase in recent times, was all over the media, lamenting that “this development is worrisome as air travel is one of the most reliable, dependable and quicker means of transportation, often undertaken for business/official purposes and to keep other scheduled appointments, which are usually time bound.”

The lawmaker cautioned that “unwarranted flight delays and cancellations will be counterproductive to the socio-economic growth and development of this country.”

Buhari noted that as part of interventionist measures to check unethical and unwholesome practices of the practitioners in the àviation sector, the NCAA was statutorily empowered through the enactment of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Act.

He explained that the Act was put in place to among other things, provide oversight and guidelines aimed at ensuring that airlines operate within the contemplation of international standards in Nigeria and to ensure that airline customers get value for the services paid for.

Buhari pointed out that “the quest for economic diversification and foreign direct investment, which are parts of the current administration’s policy thrust, will remain an illusion if the country’s aviation industry falls short of the acceptable best practices across the globe.”

“Part 19 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority Regulations of 2023, makes provisions for consumer protection in the civil aviation industry in Nigeria.

“However, enforcement has been an issue as most Nigerians are not even aware that they are entitled to compensation for time lost due to unnecessary delay, hence the need for the NCAA to activate this aspect of its regulation so that airline operators will sit up and be alive to their responsibilities,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: