Senate Steps Down Motion To Immortalize Humphrey Nwosu

The Senate on Wednesday stepped down on a motion seeking to immortalize the late Humphrey Nwosu, who served as Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and presided over the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election under former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida.

The motion, raised by Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South, was halted during plenary, presided over by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau.

Abaribe, citing Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Rules, sought to draw the chamber’s attention to the need to honor the late NEC chairman.

However, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele objected, arguing that Abaribe’s motion was inappropriate under the rules and had exceeded the procedural privilege required for consideration.

Deputy Senate President Barau initially deemed the motion controversial but allowed Abaribe to speak.

However, Bamidele maintained that the motion was out of order, leading to a debate on parliamentary procedure.

Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North, expressed concerns that the Senate was restricting members from expressing their views due to procedural conflicts, urging that Abaribe be allowed to present his case.

Abaribe insisted that his motion was in order, referencing the Senate Standing Order, which allows the chamber to regulate its procedures in cases not explicitly provided for.

“We are not under a dictatorship, Mr. President. The rules state that when a senator seeks to make a personal explanation, they must be allowed to do so,” Abaribe argued.

In response, Barau upheld the Senate Leader’s objection, citing Order 42, which states that personal explanations must not introduce controversial matters or prompt debate.

“When we convened this morning, you informed me of your intention to raise this motion under Orders 41 and 51, but now you are bringing it under Order 42. That was not our agreement,” Barau said.

He further explained that he had consulted the Senate leadership on Abaribe’s initial motion, but the switch in procedural order made it unacceptable.

Abaribe countered, stating that his motion was not controversial.

“Mr. President, what is controversial about immortalizing Humphrey Nwosu in relation to the June 12 election? What exactly is the problem?” he asked.

Despite his protests, the motion was overruled, with Barau advising Abaribe to reintroduce it as a formal motion on another legislative day.

