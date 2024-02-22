Senate Steps Down Controversial Service Extension Bill For NASS Staff

The Senate, on Thursday stepped down the controversial service extension bill, which was introduced in the National Assembly by the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed the proposal and forwarded it to the Senate for concurrence.

However, presenting the bill on the floor of the Senate during plenary, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and other members of the Red Chamber kicked against it seriously.

Bamidele in his lead debate on the bill, argued that extension of years of service for National Assembly staff would strengthen the legislature as an arm of government.

According to him, an extension of years of service of National Assembly staff from 35 to 40 or retirement age from 60 to 65, would help to protect institutional memory needed as far as parliamentary practices and procedures were concerned.

Senator Summaila Kawu (NNPP, Kano South), also supported the legislative proposal by submitting that it would help to create a reservoir of knowledge in the administration and the federal parliament.

However, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South), kicked against the bill and warned that it would portray the federal lawmakers as being biased in their judgement on what is good or bad for public servants.

“All the arguments made by the leader for this bill to be concurred to, by the Senate to me, do not add up. What is special about a Director of Finance in the National Assembly from Directors of Finance in the Ministries and Parastatals?

“The extension of years of service done for the teachers, lecturers and Judicial officers through laws passed to that effect by the Senate and the House of Representatives, are understandable but that cannot be in any way, rationalized for National Assembly staff.

“They are civil servants like those in the Ministries and Parastatals and should not be treated outside the public service rule. I am against this bill and admonish the Senate to be cautious with the proposal.

Also opposing the bill, the Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), admonished the Senate to be cautious in considering the proposal.

“Mr President, if a secret ballot is to be conducted among staff of the National Assembly in the Chamber with us now on the bill, many of them, will vote against it,” he said.

Also speaking against the bill, Senator Mohammed Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina South), said that if passed, the proposal would further worsen the problem of unemployment in the country.

Observing the intense opposition against the legislative proposal by Senators, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, quickly intervened and ruled that the bill was controversial and should be stood down, and his verdict was upheld.