Senate, Stakeholders Endorse Establishment Of Fed Poly Onueke

The Senate and stakeholders in the nation’s education sector, on Thursday, endorsed the bill seeking to establish Federal Polytechnic, Onueke, Ezza South, Ebonyi State.

The endorsement was made during a one day public hearing on the Federal Polytechnic (Vocational/ICT) Onueke (Establishment) Bill 2024 (SB 71) organised at the National Assembly Complex by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

The stakeholders that expressed support for the establishment of the institution are the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission and the National Board for Technical Education, among others.

They all commended the sponsor of the bill, Senator Kenneth Eze, for coming up with the initiative, saying that the bill if passed and assented to, would facilitate training of the young people and equipping them with technical education that would engender self-employment and rapid national development.

Senator Eze, who represents Ebonyi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), explained that the proposal when passed into law, has significant potential in advancing human capital development and providing an assured future for the youth in Nigeria, and Ebonyi Central in particular.

He highlighted the socio-economic benefits of the initiative to the citizenry, saying: ”

It is with great honour and a profound sense of responsibility that I stand before you today at this public hearing to advocate for a cause that holds huge potential to advance our human capital development index and an assured bright future for the Nigerian youths — the establishment of federal polytechnic (Vocational/ICT), Onueke in Ezza South Ebonyi state.

“As we are gathered here, we are reminded of the pressing need for quality technical, Vocational and skill-based education training in our ever-evolving world.

“The rapid advancement in technology constant demand for skilled labour and the widening gap of unemployment in the nation, highlight the importance and urgent need to establish institutions that can meet the challenges head-on, and help reduce the surging unemployment rate in the country, especially among our youths.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics NBS, the unemployment rate in Nigeria moved up in the first quarter of 2024 to 5.3% from 5.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023. At the global level according to The Spectator Index (a global youth unemployment index), Nigeria is standing second with a 53% youth unemployment rate to South Africa at number one with a 61% youth unemployment rate. These worrying statistics should be an issue of serious concern to the nation and all Nigerians.

“Unemployment among our youths is a significant factor in the increase of crimes and social vices across the country, which poses a great threat to the socioeconomic development of the nation.

“However, with Vocational and skill-based education training institutions like Federal Polytechnic (Vocational/ICT), Onueke, modelled to impact our youths with self-reliant and self-employable skills, our Nation is expected to take a leap out of this disturbing rate of unemployment and join the league of nations whose economies are driven by Technology and ICT.

“In line with our national development priorities, UNESCO’s works on global strategy for Technical and Vocational Education Training (2016-2021) focus on the key areas which include; fostering youth employment and entrepreneur, promoting equality and gender equality, and facilitating the transition to green economy and sustainable societies. UNESCO pays premium attention to helping to enhance the relevance of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to equip all youths and adults with skills required for employment, decent work, entrepreneurship and lifelong skills.

“It is worthy to note ladies and gentlemen that Federal Polytechnic (Vocational/ICT), Onueke is an institution of necessity conceived by the need to align our nation to UNESCO’s global efforts to equip our youths with relevant skills to explore the huge opportunities in the global skilled-labour market. This is crucial in job creation and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

“Mr. President, my Distinguished colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, Federal Polytechnic (Vocational/ICT), Onueke is not merely an academic institution; it is a beacon of hope that will provide endless opportunities for our youths.

“This Polytechnic is a transformative platform that will equip our youths with the skills necessary to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

“At this point, I want to draw our attention to some key points that underscore why the establishment of Federal Polytechnic (Vocational/ICT), Onueke is important not only to the youths and people of Ebonyi Central but our nation at large.

“Firstly, the focus on vocational, ICT, and skill-based education training is imperative in a nation where unemployment rates are alarmingly high as we have in our nation. By providing students with hands-on experience and practical skills, we can empower them to become self-sufficient and contribute positively to our economy.

“This institution will serve as a catalyst for job creation, innovation, and economic growth in Onueke and beyond. Secondly, education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about fostering an environment where creativity and critical thinking can flourish. The Federal Polytechnic Onueke will be designed to encourage collaboration between students, educators, and industry experts.

“By forging strong partnerships with local businesses, industries and organizations, we can ensure that our curriculum remains relevant and aligns with the needs of the modern-day job market.

“The demand for technical and vocational skills is higher than ever before. Yet, we are faced with a pressing challenge: how do we equip our future leaders, innovators, and skilled professionals with the tools they need to thrive?

“The Federal Polytechnic (Vocational/ICT), Onueke presents us with an opportunity to create a hub of learning that focuses on vocational excellence, technical skills, and the information and communication technology that drives major economies of the world today.

“This Bill is not just about establishing a new institution; it is about responding to the needs of our communities and our economy. By investing in vocational education, we are making a commitment to our youths—the commitment to provide them with pathways to success and dignified employment.

“The choice of Onueke, Ezza South, the headquarters of Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone in the establishment of this institution is due to its strategic location because it is central to all parts of Ebonyi State and it is densely populated.

“We must ask ourselves: Are we ready to take this leap of faith? Are we prepared to invest in the future of our nation? As I stand here today, I am reminded of the words of Nelson Mandela, who said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” This bill embodies that sentiment.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our young people have access to quality education that prepares them for the realities of the workforce.

“I urge you the President of the 10th Senate, my Distinguished colleagues and all stakeholders, educators, industry leaders, and community members—to support this vital initiative. By supporting the Federal Polytechnic (Vocational/ICT) Onueke (Establishment) Bill 2024, we are not only investing in education but also empowering our young people to take charge of their destinies. Together, we can forge a path toward a brighter and more prosperous future for our youths.”

