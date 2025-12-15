Senate Spokesperson Constructs New Shops In Constituency

The Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has constructed lockup shops in Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti South West local government area of Ekiti state.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District said his decision to construct the market shops was based on the determination to accelerate economic growth and community development.

He also added that the gesture will also promote sustainable development in Ilawe-Ekiti, saying “the idea of the ultramodern Lockup shops, Open Stores named ‘Oba Afuntade Market’, was conceived in order to boost and uplift the local economy of the town.”

Adaramodu explained that the project was conceived as a constituency intervention after discussions with the local government in the area.

He maintained that more development projects are underway, stressing his commitment to setting a standard of service that future leaders would build upon.