Senate Spokesman Warns Against Constitution Misinterpretation

The Senate Spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, has cautioned Nigerians against misinterpreting the laws and constitution of the Country, especially in relation to the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Speaking with Journalists at his country home in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Adaramodu, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District, said 74 Senators were present and voted in support of the emergency rule in Rivers State during a closed-door session.

According to him, “The Senate has 109 members, and on that day, 106 were present.

“Two-thirds of 106 is 70, and 74 senators attended the session. Only three members were naturally absent, one under suspension, the late Senator, and the current Governor of Edo State, who was a Senator before his election as Governor.”

He explained that when the motion for emergency rule was put to a vote, all members present voted in favor, and none opposed it.

Senator Adaramodu expressed concern over what he described as the tendency of many Nigerians to interpret the constitution and rules of the National Assembly to suit their opinions and narratives.

“It is very unfortunate that everyone in Nigeria wants to interpret the Constitution the way they like—as Lawmakers, Lawyers, and Judges all rolled into one.

“The rules clearly state that matters of security must be discussed in a closed session. You don’t debate sensitive security matters openly. We followed due process. We did what needed to be done,” he said.

He emphasized that personal opinions cannot override the law or due process, noting that the Senate had a thorough debate behind closed doors before reaching a unanimous decision.

“We even added three conditions beyond what the Presidency initially proposed. First, the state of emergency may not last six months if the security situation improves.

“Second, that the administrator in Rivers State must report not only to the Presidency but also to the National Assembly. Third, that a committee of eminent Nigerians should be set up to mediate among the warring factions and submit their report to both the Presidency and the National Assembly,” he added.

Senator Adaramodu blamed the crisis in Rivers State on the breakdown in governance between the Governor and the House of Assembly members, noting that a majority of the 32 Lawmakers were unable to perform their legislative duties, leaving only three members loyal to the Governor functioning.

He also debunked claims that the National Assembly is a rubber stamp for the executive, saying:

“We are not in the Senate to fight the executive or other arms of government. That is not our mandate. We are partners in progress. While we make laws, execution is the responsibility of the executive, and interpretation lies with the judiciary. We are not lawmakers and executors at the same time.”

Adaramodu further highlighted the achievements of the National Assembly, including passing the national budget, enacting laws for the creation of higher institutions, and working on the Joint Tax Bill, among others.

He urged Nigerians to be constructive in their criticism of government policies and laws, stressing that national interest must always come first.

