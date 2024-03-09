Senate Speaks On Padding 2024 Budget

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly on Saturday debunked the news report making round that the Senate has increased the 2024 budget by more than N4 trillion.

Speaking on the allegation, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu in a statement made available to Senate Correspondents, questioned the intentions of the public, disseminating lies despite the transparent process the budget went through before being signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that the budget sheet indicating planned revenue and expenditure was already in the public domain and that the 10th Senate, chaired by Senator Godswill Akpabio, was unaware of any revised version.

The statement reads: “There is no budget padding as far as the Senate and the National Assembly are concerned. The National budget is a public document that explicitly states the expected revenue and expenditure of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, is not aware of any altered execution of the 2024 appropriation mandate, as approved.

“The budget presentation and approval processes were conducted in the public eye, and the Presidential assent was also part of a public ceremony.

“Any infractions would have been brought before the Senate, if any.

“The general public should rest assured that there is no budget padding anywhere, and we are confident that the 2024 appropriation law shall be strictly executed under strict legislative oversight.”