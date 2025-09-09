Senate Speaks On Natasha’s Resumption

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday debunked the purported resumption of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to the Senate in a few days’ time.

In a letter dated September 4, 2025, and issued by Dr Yahaya Danaria, the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, acknowledged Natasha’s alert of her intended return on the 4th of September.

However, the Red Chamber stated that she remains in a six-month suspension until a verdict from the Court of Appeal is released.

The Senate explained that her suspension began on March 6, 2025, and emphasised that the matter is still under judicial consideration.

The letter clarified that the Senate would only review her suspension after a court pronouncement

It read in part, “The matter remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded, no administrative action can be taken to facilitate your resumption.”

New Telegraph reports that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan‘s lawyer, Victor Giwa, revealed her plans to return to the National Assembly along with her colleagues on the 23rd of September.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6, 2025, following allegations of insubordination after she rejected a change of her designated seat during plenary.