Senate, Solid Minerals Devt Fund Collaborate To Enhance Mining Sector

The Senate and the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), have resolved to work in synergy towards galvanising the Solid Minerals Sector to be productive, in order to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s socio-economic development.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Solid Minerals Development Fund, Fatima Shinkafi, made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Abuja, after an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals.

Shinkafi noted that the major focus of SMDF is to grow funds by attracting foreign investment, increasing export proceeds and as well, create jobs for Nigerians, hence the partnership with African Finance Corporation.

She explained that SMDF’s partnership with African Finance Corporation (AFC) was to deploy more resources for the generation of more geo-scientific data that would assist investors in making informed decisions on critical minerals.

Her words: “Last year, we signed a key partnership agreement with the African Finance Corporation to fund Greenfield exploration, which is a data-driven project that will attract investment into the sector”, adding “We have several artisanal projects as well; 80% of the sector is currently artisanal”

“Our focus is to grow funds to impact and create jobs to mitigate against the current economic situation, to increase forex earnings from exports.

“If we can increase the critical mass of investment and export proceeds, we can increase our Forex and strengthen the naira”.

In his submission, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Senator Sampson Ekong (Akwa Ibom South), highlighted the areas in which the Committee through legislation, would collaborate with SMDF to strengthen the current policy guiding Solid Minerals Development Fund and as well perform its oversight function.

Ekong said that the Committee was committed to working closely with key players so that they could drive the sector forward.

“I have been very clear that God in his benevolence, has been very merciful to Nigeria. We are so richly endowed for our people and for Africa”.

He said that what the Committee did was to look at the gaps and see how they could be addressed in terms of the legal framework, policy and its implementation.

The lawmaker pointed out that through the partnership, the Senate and the SMDF were going to explore areas of collaboration that would lay a strong foundation for growth.