Senate Shifts Valedictory Session To Saturday

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, announced that the Senate had rescheduled its valedictory session to Saturday, June 10, 2023.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lawan announced on Tuesday that the apex legislative Assembly would hold its valedictory session on Thursday.

He however, explained while addressing journalists at the National Assembly Complex on Wednesday, that the shift in the date was due to a scheduled meeting of President Bola Tinubu with the lawmakers-elect of the incoming 10th National Assembly on Thursday.

“By the grace of God, we will still hold plenary tomorrow(Thursday) and then our valedictory session will be on Saturday

“It is because tomorrow, Mr President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be meeting with the Senators-elect and members-elect at 2 pm.

“And we believe that a session as significant and as important and as historical and memorable as a valedictory session of the Senate requires a whole day. Not one, two, three hours. And therefore we push it to Saturday,” Lawan said.

The Ninth Senate officially ends its four-year tenure on 11th June 2023.

Lawan hinted that the Tenth Senate would be inaugurated on Tuesday, 13th June 2023.