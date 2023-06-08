New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Senate Shifts Valedictory Session To Saturday

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, announced that the Senate had rescheduled its valedictory session to Saturday, June 10. Lawan had announced Tuesday that the apex legislative Assembly would hold its valedictory session today. He, however, explained while addressing journalists at the National Assembly Complex yesterday, that the shift in the date was due to a scheduled meeting of President Bola Tinubu with the lawmakers-elect of the incoming 10th National Assembly today.

“By the grace of God, we will still hold plenary tomorrow (Thursday) and then our valedictory session will be on Saturday “It is because tomorrow, Mr President will be meeting with the Senators-elect and members- elect at 2pm. “And we believe that a session as significant and as important and as historical and memorable as the valedictory session of the Senate requires a whole day.

Not one, two, three hours. And therefore we push it to Saturday,” Lawan said. The 9th Senate officially ends its four-year tenure on June 11, 2023. Lawan hinted that the 10th Senate would be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

