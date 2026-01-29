Senate Sets Up Special C’ttee On Electoral Act Amendment

The Senate, on Thursday, constituted a Special Committee to review and harmonise different views by stakeholders on the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act 2022, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral framework.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, Senator Niyi Adegbomire, chairs the Committee, with Senators Adamu Aleiro, Waziri Tambuwal, Adams Oshiomhole, Muhammed Goje, Tony Nwoye and Titus Zam serving as members.

The Senate resolved to set up the Special Committee following over two hours of closed-door session by the lawmakers, after which the Chamber mandated the Committee to conclude its assignment within forty-eight hours and submit its report ahead of the next plenary session scheduled for Tuesday.

Speaking on the mandate of the Committee, the Senate said that the amendment of the Electoral Act was designed to reform the nation’s electoral process by enhancing transparency, boosting voter confidence and promoting wider participation in elections.

“The objective of this amendment is to strengthen the credibility of our electoral system and address grey areas observed in previous elections,” one of the Senators said during plenary.

Some of the major proposals under consideration include the electronic transmission of election results, stricter penalties for electoral offences and the expansion of voter identification options to curb fraud and malpractice.

Senators who spoke on the matter, pointed out that the expedited timeline given to the Committee was a demonstration the urgent need to provide a credible and effective legal framework ahead of future elections in the country.

“The Senate is determined to ensure that the Electoral Act reflects best practices and responds to the expectations of Nigerians,” the Senate leadership stated.

The Committee was mandated to conclude the assignment and present its report to the Chamber for consideration and approval during the next legislative day, likely on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026.