Senate Sets Up Panel To Oversee Rivers Emergency Rule

The Senate on Tuesday constituted a 15-member Ad-hoc Committee to oversee the implementation of the emergency rule in Rivers State, following the suspension of democratic governance in the State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Announcing the committee’s formation, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said it was imperative for the Senate to establish a supervisory body, similar to what the House of Representatives has done, to provide oversight on the activities of the Sole Administrator and governance in the State during the emergency period.

According to Akpabio, the committee will be chaired by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, while the Deputy Chairman is Senator Rufai Hanga, the Deputy Minority Whip.

Other members of the committee include Senators Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi), Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo), Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu), Kaka Shehu (APC, Borno Central), Iya Aminu Abbas (PDP, Adamawa), Tokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos), and Adeniyi Adegbonmire (APC, Ondo).

Additional members are Senators Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger), Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau), Asuquo Ekpeyong (APC, Cross River), Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo), Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT), Onyekachi Nwaeboyi (APC, Ebonyi), Idiat Adebule (APC, Lagos), Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta), and Mohammed Maidori (APC, Jigawa).

Mr. Charles Bala was named as the Clerk/Secretary of the Committee.

Akpabio noted, “If there is need to review the committee’s composition, it will be done after further consultation with our colleagues. But in the meantime, they are to get to work immediately.”

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, following a prolonged political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his political godfather, former Governor Nyesom Wike.

As part of the emergency measures, President Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara, his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.) was appointed as the Sole Administrator of the State for an initial period of six months.

