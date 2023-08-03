Senate Sets Up C’ttee To Dialogue With Protesting Workers

The Senate yesterday set up a committee to dialogue with protesting workers after they forced their way into the National Assembly Complex to protest against fuel subsidy removal. The protesters first pulled down the main gate of the Assembly when they observed that security officials had locked it, before marching to the arcade of the legislative complex.

Being alerted to their presence, Senate President Godswill Akpabio immediately entered into a closed- door session with Senators, and at the end of the meeting, he said that they had set up a three-man committee to meet with the protesters. The committee led by Chief Whip Ali Ndume was joined by Heebah Ireti my constituency and he knows me very well.

“I am a son of the poor that became somebody without knowing anybody. That time Nigeria was working, I was able to go to public school. “I was able to public higher institution, I was able to get three jobs at a time but now things have changed.

“Who changed, it is we and we are supposed to do the change, the members of the national assembly are your representatives. “Let me tell you that whether we like it or not, as your representatives, we must represent you. “In response to what the leadership is doing, the National Assembly has been following keenly what is going on.”