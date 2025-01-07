Senate Sets January 31 For Passage Of 2025 Appropriation Bill

Share

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly, on Monday, provisionally set January 31, 2025, as the date for passing the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The Nigerian Senate made this known in a statement by Senator Solomon Adeola, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, during a meeting with the heads of all Senate standing committees.

New Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu presented a N49.7 trillion budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on December 18, 2024.

Senator Adeola explained that the defence of the proposed budget by ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) commenced on December 7, 2024 and that reports from these sessions would be submitted between January 15 and 18, 2025.

“The Appropriations Committee will then consolidate and finalize these reports, to present the final budget report to the Senate on January 31.

“However, this date is provisional and is meant to guide our process,” Adeola stated.

This timeline reflects the Senate’s commitment to ensuring a thorough review of the budget while adhering to legislative deadlines.

The proposed Tinubu budget aims to address critical sectors of the economy, with an emphasis on infrastructure, security, and social welfare.

The announcement signals progress in the legislative process for the approval of the 2025 national budget, which is pivotal to the execution of President Tinubu’s economic agenda.

