The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly has directed its Committee on Finance to suspend further action on the proposed tax bill pending the outcome of a high-level meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

This was as the Senate established a committee to examine the ambiguous aspects of the much-debated Tax Reform Bills and to provide a report to the full Senate prior to the public hearing on these bills.

The Senate gave this directive on Wednesday in a press statement issued by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin during plenary

Barau, who presided over the meeting, noted the existing controversies surrounding the bills and indicated that the committee is tasked with engaging in consultations with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the executive branch, and other key stakeholders.

The committee is led by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).

On October 3, 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted four tax reform bills to the National Assembly, as communicated in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas during separate sessions of the two chambers.

Tinubu emphasized that the bills aim to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal institutions and align with his administration’s broader developmental goals for the nation.

However, there has been significant opposition to the bills from various groups, including governors, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and some federal lawmakers.

Additionally, Barau identified Senators Titus Zam (APC, Benue North West), Orjir Uzor Kalu (Abia North), Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), and Abdullahi Yahaha (Kebbi North), among others, as members of the committee.

