Senate Set To Screen Dave Umahi, El-Rufai, 12 Others

The Senate, on Tuesday, listed fourteen remaining ministerial nominees for screening and confirmation as earlier requested by President Bola Tinubu.

Among those listed for today’s screening are the former Governor of Ebonyi State and Deputy Senate Leader, Senator David Umahi and his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai.

President Tinubu had on Thursday, July 28, 2023, forwarded a list of twenty-eight ministerial nominees to the apex legislative Chamber, asking it to confirm the nominees for appointment as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Consequently, the Senate commenced the exercise on Monday and screened fourteen of the nominees, with fourteen of them pending.

The pending fourteen nominees are already listed on the Senate’s Order Paper for today’s legislative business for screening.

Those on the list are: David Umahi (Ebonyi); Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun), Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna); Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina), Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu); Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete (Delta), and Dele Alake (Ekiti)

Others are: Mr. Adekola Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo), Muhammad Idris (Niger); Professor Ali Pate Bauchi; Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara); Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo Akwa (Ibom); and Barr Hannatu Musawa (Katsina).

New Telegraph reports that confirmation of the nominees will be done by the Senate, after the screening exercise.

Details later…