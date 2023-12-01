Senate Set To Pass 2024 Budget For Second Reading Today

The Senate yesterday declared that the assumptions and projections made on revenues and expenditures in the 2024 N27.5 trillion budgetary proposals were realistic. This was as the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed that the apex legislative Assembly would pass the Appropriation Bill would be passed for second reading today.

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), who led the debate on the bill, made presentations that were largely based on the budget speech read by President Bola Tinubu to the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday. Contributing, Senator Mohammed Onawo (Nasarawa South), who said that he didn’t have details of the budget but based on the presentation made by the President, the budgetary projections and assumptions were realistic.

Also, Senator Eta Williams (Cross River Central), in his own contribution, said that the budget was a paradigm shift from the previous ones. “I saw a diversion in the 2024 budgetary proposal presented by President Tinubu from what we used to have in the past. The projections and proposals made are realistic and realisable and in fact, clearly shows that the mantra of renewed hope is for real,” he said.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South), while contributing, said that the fact that the projections for recurrent and capital expenditures were almost at par, showed that there was renewal of hope and desire that life was back to Nigeria. “President Tinubu, going by assumptions and projections contained in the 2024 Appropriation Bill, has made a first class thesis of budget presentation to Nigerians which should without any delay, pass for second reading,” he said.

Senator Olalere Oyewumi (Osun West), in his own contribution, said that the budgetary proposals as presented by President Tinubu, showed a paradigm shift from previous ones. Senator Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan (Kogi Central) said that Nigeria was on the path of economic growth as clearly shown by assumptions and projections made in the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget. However, in his own contribution, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe (Adamawa South), accused the President of boxing the National Assembly into a tight corner for the passage of the 2024 budget.

“This budget proposal was supposed to have been presented in September or early last month for thorough and diligent consideration. No time for such now and if it is not passed, the National Assembly will be blamed. The same thing was done with the 2023 supplementary budget which was hurriedly passed,” he said. However, in his remarks after the debate, the President of the Senate, Akpabio, said that the budget would be passed for second reading to- day after contributions from other Senators.