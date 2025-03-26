New Telegraph

March 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Senate Sends Condolence…

Senate Sends Condolence Delegation To Late Clark’s Family

The Senate, yesterday, set up a delegation to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, who made the announcement during plenary, named the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro as leader of the delegation.

Barau listed other members of the delegation to include: Sen. Shehu Umar (APC-Bauchi), Sen. Victor Umeh (LP-Anambra) and Sen. Simon Lalong (APCPlateau).

Others were: Sen. Ipalibo Banigo (PDP-Rivers), Sen. Buhari Abdulfatai (APC-Oyo) and Sen. Kawu Sumaila (NNPP-Kano). He said they would go together with the senators from Delta – Ede Dafinone (APC-Delta), Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) and Joel-Onowakpo Thomas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Clark, the leader Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), a socio-political group, died on February 18 at the age of 97.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

FCT Mulls Health Centre To Improve TB Response, Control
Read Next

Ogundiya, Lookman, MTN Win Big At 2024 Nigeria Pitch Awards
Share
Copy Link
×