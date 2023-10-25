Senate Seeks Upgrade Of Buhari Airport In Maiduguri

The Senate, on Wednesday, called on the Federal Government, to begin the process of upgrading the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Maiduguri, Borno State for international operations.

The apex legislative Assembly, urged the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, to take urgent action on the matter, mandated its Committee on Aviation for a follow-up and report back within eight weeks.

The Senate passed these resolutions following a motion to that effect by Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) and co-sponsored by 11 other lawmakers across party lines.

Presenting the motion, Senator Ndume described airport infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth, foreign direct investment and socio-economic development of the country.

Accordingly, he stressed the urgent need to upgrade the Muhammadu Buhari Airport to an internationally operated airport in the North East with matching equipment like the international runways and tarmacs.

The lawmaker lamented that only the North East lacked an international airport among the six geo-political zones, saying that Borno State borders three countries, namely Chad, Cameroon and Niger, respectively.

“The presence of an international airport in Maiduguri will enhance efficient and effective movement of goods and people from Nigeria and across the world, and reduce excess pressure on the road infrastructure within the zone,” he said.

Senator Ndume, while maintaining that “the total land area of Maiduguri could conveniently accommodate a standard international airport”, said hosting such an airport in the state capital “will propel the tourist sector and provide a communication link which is vital between different groups of people involved within the region.”

He noted that upgrading the airport would also attract foreign direct investments, enhance economic development, improve the quality of life of the people in the zone and ultimately increase the gross domestic product, and GDP of the country.