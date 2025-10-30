Senate Seeks To Establish Autism Centres

The 10th Senate on Thursday began consideration of a Bill seeking to establish a National Centre for Autism in six zonal centres across the country for research, diagnosis, and care.

New Telegraph gathered that the proposed law, sponsored by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), aims to institutionalise early detection and intervention for children and adults with autism while promoting awareness, professional training, and nationwide inclusion.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the Bill titled “An Act to Establish the National Centre for Autism and Six Zonal Centres for Autism Diagnosis, Research, Education, and Care; and for Related Matters,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said the initiative was long overdue and critical to Nigeria’s social and public health development.

The lawmaker representing Kogi Centre identified the zones as Kaduna, Bauchi, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Abuja.

Citing data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the lawmaker noted that one in every 100 children globally is diagnosed with autism, adding that due to poor awareness and limited diagnostic capacity, Nigeria’s true prevalence rate is likely far higher.

The senator lamented that the absence of a national framework has left families “to navigate this challenge alone,” relying on “poorly equipped private facilities or seeking help abroad — an option only available to the privileged few.”

The Bill was widely commended by lawmakers across party lines, with several senators lauding its focus on inclusion and institutional reform.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the Bill to the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) for further legislative work, urging the committee to “engage stakeholders and ensure the framework reflects Nigeria’s realities.”

If passed, the legislation will be the first comprehensive federal law dedicated to autism diagnosis, care, and inclusion in Nigeria’s history.