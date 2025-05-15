Senate Seeks Tinubu’s Approval On Forest Security Bill

Share

The Senate on Thursday asked President Bola Tinubu to approve the Nigerian Forest Security Service (Establishment) Bill, 2025, which was recently passed by the National Assembly is currently awaiting presidential approval to tackle insecurity.

New Telegraph gathered that the resolution was adopted after the submission of two bills sponsored by the Senate minority leader, Sen. Abba Moro and Sen. Sunday Karimi, strongly condemning the abduction of His Royal Highness, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke, in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State as well as deadly attacks on communities in Benue State by suspected herdsmen.

In the first motion, the Senate expressed dismay over the abduction of a Kogi monarch by suspected kidnappers who stormed his palace around midnight on Thursday, May 15, firing gunshots before whisking him away to an unknown location.

READ ALSO

As the Red chamber called for immediate security intervention across affected regions, they noted that the bill could be revisited to accommodate the President’s proposed Forest Guard initiative, aimed at curbing rising insecurity, particularly in forested and rural areas.

The Senate further urged the Federal Government to direct all security agencies to deploy their resources for the immediate rescue of the monarch.

Moro had informed the chamber of coordinated attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Akpete and Ojantele communities in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, which occurred on May 1 and May 7, respectively, killing more than a dozen residents.

The Senate also passed a bill seeking to make it mandatory for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to prioritise local automobile manufacturers and indigenous companies in their procurement processes through second reading.

The passage followed a submission by Sen Patrick Ndubueze during Thursday’s plenary.

Share