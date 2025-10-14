Senate Seeks Rescue Of 200 Nigerian Women, Children From Libyan Prisons

The Senate on Tuesday called for the immediate evacuation of more than 200 Nigerian women and children currently languishing in prisons across war-torn Libya.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), who presented disturbing reports of the inhumane treatment meted out to the stranded citizens, including forced labour, starvation, and severe human rights abuses.

Moro urged the Federal Government to collaborate with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and Libyan authorities to ensure the urgent repatriation of the affected Nigerians.

He lamented that the detainees, mostly women and minors were being held in notorious detention centres such as Tawergha and Zintan, often accused of irregular migration.

The former Minister of Interior cited recent viral videos and testimonies from returnees that revealed the brutal realities faced by these Nigerians, including physical assault, sexual violence, and lack of medical care.

“These vulnerable citizens, many of whom were trafficked under false promises of better lives in Europe, are being treated as commodities in Libya’s fractured conflict economy. We cannot stand idle while our daughters and grandchildren suffer,” Moro said.

The motion received unanimous support from senators, who demanded urgent government action to repatriate the victims and end their ordeal. Lawmakers also called for tighter border security and proactive measures to curb irregular migration and human trafficking, particularly in states where criminal networks prey on vulnerable youths seeking opportunities abroad.

It was further revealed that among those trapped in Libya are pregnant women and nursing mothers.

In his ruling, Senate President Godswill Akpabio directed the Committees on Foreign Affairs, Diaspora, and Interior to liaise with relevant government agencies for immediate action.

“The executive must activate diplomatic channels without delay. We’ve seen successful evacuations before, this cannot become another forgotten crisis,” Akpabio said.

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has remained politically unstable, with armed factions taking control of migrant detention centres and turning them into de facto forced labour camps.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 100,000 Nigerians have been stranded in such facilities over the years. The Federal Government, through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in partnership with the IOM, has previously facilitated the return of hundreds of victims trapped in the North African country.