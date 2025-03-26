Senate Seeks FG’s Intervention In High Cost Of Data Services

Share

The Senate on Wednesday urged the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, to engage with telecommunications service providers to facilitate a downward review of data and other service costs.

The resolution followed a debate on a motion moved by Asuquo Ekpenyong, during which lawmakers expressed concern that most service providers in the country had increased their charges by about 200 percent.

They noted that the development had placed significant financial strain on millions of Nigerians, particularly young people who rely on the Internet for their livelihood.

The Senators also observed that young Nigerians had embraced the digital economy, leveraging the Internet for various income-generating activities, including freelancing and remote work, which require substantial data usage.

Many Lawmakers dismissed as untenable the reasons given by service providers for increasing data rates by 200 percent, arguing that the entire burden had been unfairly placed on ordinary Nigerian subscribers.

As a result, the Senate called on the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to develop a policy framework for ensuring affordable Internet services in Nigeria.

Additionally, the Lawmakers urged the Federal Government to establish technology hubs across the Country, providing free or subsidized Internet access to young entrepreneurs, students, and innovators.

The Senate also called on the government to address the high cost of doing business in Nigeria, particularly in the ICT and telecommunications sector, to prevent further price hikes that could negatively impact economic growth.

