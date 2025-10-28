Senate Screens Service Chiefs Wednesday

The Senate will on Wednesday screen the newly appointed Service Chiefs nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for confirmation.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced this on Tuesday while reading the President’s letter requesting the Red Chamber to screen and confirm the nominees.

Although the screening was earlier scheduled for next week, Akpabio explained that the decision was revised to Wednesday, October 29, to enable the new military chiefs to assume duty without delay.

President Tinubu, in his letter, said the nominations were made in line with Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and urged the Senate to expedite the confirmation process to ensure effective coordination within the nation’s security architecture.

The Senate Committee of the Whole is expected to conduct the screening exercise.

The nominees for confirmation include General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff; Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke as Chief of Air Staff; and Rear Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.

According to the Presidency, the appointments are part of a strategic military realignment aimed at deepening professionalism, boosting morale, and enhancing inter-agency cooperation in national security operations.

President Tinubu had recently carried out a major shake-up in the military hierarchy, replacing General Christopher Musa with General Olufemi Oluyede, a former Chief of Army Staff, as the new Chief of Defence Staff, while retaining Major-General Emmanuel Undiendeye as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

In part, Tinubu’s letter to the Senate reads:

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff, while I hope that the Senate will consider this request expeditiously. Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration and best regards.”

Referring the request to the Committee of the Whole, Akpabio urged senators to fast-track the screening and confirmation process to avoid any leadership vacuum in the armed forces.

“Distinguished colleagues, in view of the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, I plead that we consider and clear all the Service Chiefs at the same time, so they can proceed to work without delay and ensure there is no gap in security,” he said.