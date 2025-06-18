Senate Screens Nominees For S’West Devt Commission

Share

The Senate, on Wednesday, screened all the 18 nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Chairman and members of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC).

The Senate also urged the nominees to live up to the mandate of the Commission while piloting the affairs of the establishment, to ensure that it achieves the purpose for which it was set up by the present administration.

Declaring the screening session opened at the National Assembly Complex, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on South-west Development Commission, Senator Yunus Akintunde, noted that the screening was guided by Section 147-151 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Senate Standing Orders and the principles of transparency, accountability and fairness.

Addressing the nominees before the commencement of the exercise, Akintunde pointed out that the budget of the Commission was just a line budget and not its capital vote, stressing the need for effective management of the affairs of the agency, in order to actualize its mandate.

“What you have is a takeoff grant. It means the task rests on the management and the board. You are entering a special session; you are the pioneer set; which means you have special tasks to take off and I know God will help you.”

After a formal introduction of the nominees and the Committee members, Akintunde noted that the SWDC Chairman designate, Olubumi Adetunbi would not be subjected to questions because he had served as a member of the Senate in two different assemblies in the past.

Accordingly, he simply asked Adetunbi to introduce himself, take a bow, stay and watch the proceedings.

By the resolution of the Committee, the same privilege was also extended to all the other members of the board of the Commission, except the nominee for the position of the Managing Director, Dr Charles Akinola.

Akinola was quizzed by some Senators while majority of the members of the Committee attested to his integrity and capacity to deliver on the assignment given to him by virtue of the appointment, claiming that they had known him for successful endeavours overtime.

Responding to questions, Akinola assured that the establishment under his leadership would look at one economic bloc as defining feature of the Commission, noting that such a bloc would allow the commission to build a very competitive regional identity that would attract investment and talents.

He said that the vision for the Commission would be anchored on a strong regional development strategy, saying: “The vision will be anchored on a strong regional development strategy where we have six states, but one bloc.

“We will look at one economic bloc as a defining feature of the south-west development commission. So, that will allow us to build a very competitive regional identity, which will establish and will be able to attract investment and talents.”

He said that in the 30 years of his experience which was outside of the walls of the university, he had garnered enough experience to bring about great development to the South-west region.

“My vision for the South-west is a globally competitive, forward-looking, resilient economy in a prosperous Nigeria. The south-west is to be a leading hub for manufacturing, for innovation and for generation of job opportunities.

“I would like to see the south-west as a leader in digital industries and creative economy. So much is happening in that space already. We will build on where people are in terms of what they are already doing.”

Akinola said that he would ensure “a broader Nigerian Renewed Hope Agenda” if confirmed.

“You will realise that some of our brightest talents in this country are from the south-west. We will tend to be able to leverage the resources of these talents within and outside of the shores of this country.

“Infrastructure development will be a key priority of the development commission, and by that we’re looking at infrastructure development, we’re looking at regional interconnectivity. We’re looking at energy self-sufficiency which will be the backbone for industrialisation in the south-west,” Akinola said.

Those screened, pending confirmation by Senate in plenary are Senator Olubumi Adetunbi (Ekiti State, Chairman); Dr Charles Akinola (Osun State, Managing Director),

Alhaji Lateef Ajijola Oladimeji, Executive Director, Social and Human Capital Development (Ekiti); Tele Ogunjobi, Executive Director, Finance (Ogun), Adefumilayo Tejuosho, Executive Director, Corporate Services (Lagos); and Fatai Ibikunke Bayonne, Executive Director, Environmental Development (Oyo).

Other screened nominees as members of the South-west Development Commission are: Hon. Scholastica Olanike (Osun), Bolaji ldris Ariyo (Lagos); Joseph Akin Olugbenga (Ekiti), Oluwamuyiwa Timothy Olabintan (Lagos); Dr Adewinle Olayinde Martins (Ondo), and Dr. Ibrahim Adeniyi Olaifa (Oyo).

Others are: Kabiru Ado Lakwaya (Kano); Abdul Biu Adamu (Boron), Mr Akinola Fagbemi Benjamin (North-Central), Ukoha Onyekwere Michael (Abia); Engr Hanachor Alwell Owhorle (South-South), and Olusegun Joshua Olufehinti (South-South).

Share