Senate Screens Nominees For Rivers Electoral, Civil Service, LG Commissions

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Oversight of Emergency Rule in Rivers State, on Tuesday, began the screening of President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for appointments into three commissions in Rivers State.

The nominees are to serve as chairpersons and members of the Rivers State Civil Service Commission, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), and the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission (RVLGSC).

President Tinubu had submitted the list of nominees in a letter to the Senate, which was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on June 12, 2025.

For the Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Dr. Barikor Livinus Baribuma was nominated as Chairman. Other members include Ambassador Lot Peter Egopija, Ms. Maeve Ere-Bestman, Mrs. Joy Obiaju, and Mrs. Charity Lloyd Harry.

The seven nominees for the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) are Dr. Michael Ekpai Odey as Chairman, with Mr. Lezaasi Lenee Torbira, Professor (Dr.) Arthur Nwafor, Professor Godfrey Woke Mbudiogha, Professor (Dame) Joyce Akaniwor, Dr. (Mrs.) Olive A. Bruce, and Professor Chidi Halliday as members.

For the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, Israel N. Amadi was nominated as Chairman, while the members are Mr. Linus Nwandem, Lady Christabel Ego George-Didia, Dr. Tonye D. Willie Pepple, Barr. Richard U. Ewoh, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ofik (Rtd), and Barrister Sammy Apiafi.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee and Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), stated that the Committee received no petitions against any of the nominees. He added that all nominees had been cleared by relevant security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS).

Bamidele assured that the Committee would scrutinise the nominees’ credentials and make appropriate recommendations to the Senate when plenary resumes next week.

However, the nomination of Dr. Michael Ekpai Odey as Chairman of RSIEC raised concerns due to his state of origin. Dr. Odey hails from Cross River State—the same as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok Ekwe Ibas. Senator Bamidele said the Committee would examine this issue in light of the legal provisions establishing RSIEC.

Following the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State, the National Assembly has taken over legislative functions in the state.

