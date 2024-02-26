Senate Screens Hafsat Bakari For NFIU Appointment

The Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, on Monday, screened Hafsat Bakari for confirmation as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU).

President Bola Tinubu had last week appointed Bakari as the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, pending her confirmation by the Senate.

She is to replace Modibbo Tukur who was relieved of his job by the President in June 2023.

Bakari who is a lawyer and financial intelligence expert with years of experience in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing, said she has “enough experience to discharge the duties”

Before she was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, she served as Deputy Director at the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and was at different times the Head of the General Services Unit; Head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, and Head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Addressing journalists after the screening, the Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Emmanuel Menga Udende, said that Ms. Bakare would bring her wealth of experience and expertise to bear in the discharge of her mandate in this critical role, especially in view of the President Bola Tinubu’s war against illicit financial flows and other sharp practices currently prevalent in segments of the nation’s foreign exchange markets.

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), which is a creation of the National Assembly is the Nigerian federal agency responsible for collecting and analyzing disclosures from reporting organizations, to produce financial intelligence for other agencies combating money laundering, terrorism, and other financial crimes.

The NFIU was established in 2004 as an autonomous unit within the central coordinating body for the country’s Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing, and Counter-Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) framework of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN).

It also operates as part of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.