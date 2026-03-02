Senate Rescinds Decision To Ask Tinubu To Sack CAC Registrar General

The Senate, on Monday, rescinded its earlier resolution to urge President Bola Tinubu to sack the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Magaji, for repeatedly failing to honour invitations by its Committee on Finance.

The Senate Committee on Finance, had, on Thursday, February 26, 2026, passed a resolution to call on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Registrar-General/ CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission, for allegedly disrespecting the Assembly via repeated dishonouring of its invitations.

The Committee made the call following a motion moved by a former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, during its interactive session with the Economic Team of the Federal Government on the 2026 budget.

Moving the motion, Kalu recalled that Magaji had become notorious for snubbing the Committee any time he was invited to have an interactive session on issues of critical national interest, especially those pertaining to the operations of the Commission.

He also urged the Senate Committee to issue a warrant of arrest on Magaji, to compel him to appear before the lawmakers and respond to issues raised about his agency, particularly

to account for its 2025 budget performance and the 2026 proposal.

However, when the Registrar General finally appeared before the Committee on Monday, to apologise to the apex legislative Assembly and seek forgiveness, the lawmakers listened to him, scolded him and subsequently rescinded their earlier decision.

The Committee first threatened him with sack, expressing members’ frustrations by his repeated evasion of invitations, which they claimed forestalled investigation into the financial activities of the Commission.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) at the hearing, told the Registrar General and his management team that investigation of ministries and agencies of government is a statutory responsibility of the Parliament, warning that the legislative institution should not be taken for granted.

He said his continued evasion of investigations of the Corporate Affairs Commission was in breach of the Constitution, reminding him that the Committee had resolved to send a memo to the Presidency, recommending his removal from office.

Responding, Magaji tendered his apology and regretted that his absence last week was not deliberate, claiming that he was unavoidably absent due to a journey he embarked on to Lagos for another critical national issue.

“Mr Chairman, Distinguished members of the Committee, I hold the Committee in high regard, and my absence was due to circumstances beyond my control. I sincerely apologise for not responding to the summons. I was actually coming from Lagos, and I know it was late for me to meet up with the Senate invitation. I have a challenge in my office with the National Assembly with regards to a communication gap, which we are trying to address”.

In response, Senator Dicket Plang (Plateau Central) pleaded to his colleagues to accept Magaji’s apology and grant him a second chance, expressing optimism that giving another opportunity to amend his ways would bring the necessary change.

Also, speaking on the matter, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who moved a motion for his sack last week, made a passionate intervention, advising Magaji never to repeat his offence again while appealing to other Senators to accept his (CAC RG) apology and rescind the earlier resolution for his sack.

Also, the former Leader in the 9th Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi, supported the plea that the CAC boss should be forgiven, cautioning that ignoring lawmakers’ summons shouldn’t happen under any circumstances again.

The Chairman of the Committee, Musa, then requested his colleagues, through a motion moved by Senator Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East) and seconded by Ned Nwoko (Delta North), to accept his apology, and it was unanimously adopted.

The Committee then guided Magaji and his team on how to prepare the 2026 budget estimates and bring them for legislative scrutiny by members, a development that relieved him from the initial harsh and punitive stance of the lawmakers.