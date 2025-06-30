Senate Republicans Advance Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, Final Vote Hangs In Balance

Senate Republicans have narrowly advanced a sprawling budget bill that is pivotal to President Donald Trump’s second term agenda ahead of a self-imposed July 4 deadline.

The Senate moved 51-49 to open debate on the bill. Two Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the move. Republican party leadership had been twisting arms for the initial vote on what Trump calls his “Big Beautiful Bill” on Saturday, after the release of its latest version – all 940 pages – shortly after midnight.

Republicans were divided over how much to cut welfare programmes in order to extend $3.8tn (£2.8tn) in Trump tax breaks.

The proposed cuts would strip millions of America’s poorest of health insurance, reports the BBC. Trump declared the progress a “great victory” in a late-night social media post.