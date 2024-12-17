Senate, Reps Public Accounts Committees Seek Collaboration With State Counterparts

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Bamidele Salam has said there was a need for the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committees to work with their state counterparts to strengthen the National Association of Public Accounts Committees (NAPAC) to ensure probity and accountability.

Salam stated this at the joint sitting of the Public Accounts Committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives and the inauguration of an Adhoc Committee for the reconvening of the NAPAC meeting at the National Assembly.

NAPAC is a body formed in 2014 and has 38 chapters across the nation, namely, the two Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly (Senate and the House of Representatives) and the PACs of the thirty-six (36) States Houses of Assembly.

The chairman said the meeting comes at a critical time in Nigeria’s history when the need for transparency, accountability, and good governance has never been more pressing.

“This Association is a pivotal platform for promoting transparency and accountability in governance. However, in recent times, the Association’s activities have been dormant, necessitating the need for a quick revitalisation.

“It is in this context that we are inaugurating this Ad-hoc Committee, tasked with the vital responsibility of reconvening the meeting of NAPAC.

“Firstly, to revive NAPAC and restore its vibrancy, ensuring that it plays its rightful role in promoting good governance and accountability across Nigeria.

“Secondly, to midwife innovative approaches to addressing the perennial challenges of corruption, transparency, and accountability that have plagued our nation for decades. This would be achieved in collaborations with anti-corruption agencies, civil society organisations, and the media.

“Through NAPAC, we would be able to leverage our networks and memberships in continental and regional sister Associations like the African Organisation of Public Accounts (AFROPAC), West African Association of Public Accounts (WAPAC), Southern African Development Community of Public Accounts Committees (SADCOPAC), and several others for study exchanges, capacity-building, and experience sharing opportunities.

“I enjoin us to work tirelessly to revitalise NAPAC, promote transparency and accountability, and enthrone good governance in Nigeria. The task ahead is daunting, but with collective effort, unwavering commitment, and an unshakeable faith in our nation’s potential, I am confident that we shall succeed”, he stated.

