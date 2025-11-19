Senate, Reps Leadership To Meet Over Police Pensions

The leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives are to meet in order to fast track a solution to the lingering police pension problem leading to a prolonged protest at the National Assembly.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi at Wednesday’s plenary.

Leading debate on the motion, Onuakalusi noted that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is the foremost internal security agency of the nation and the most visible face of government authority, whose officers and men serve under hazardous, strenuous, and often life-threatening conditions to maintain law, order, and peace across the country.

He lamented that despite these sacrifices, thousands of retired police officers continue to suffer severe economic hardship, neglect, and indignity arising from the inadequacies of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as currently administered under the Pension Reform Act, 2014.

According to him, “Unlike their counterparts in the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies who enjoy special and well-structured pension arrangements, retired police officers are subjected to the CPS, which has proven unsuitable and unjust for their peculiar conditions of service”.

The lawmaker said he believes that the measure of a nation’s gratitude is reflected in how it treats those who protected its citizens in their years of strength.

“We cannot continue to demand loyalty, bravery, and sacrifice from our police officers while abandoning them to suffering and despair at retirement;

Aware that the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has resulted in delayed payments, meagre lump-sum benefits, and irregular monthly stipends that cannot sustain retirees, forcing many into destitution after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

“Concerned that as of this moment scores of retired police officers have been occupying the entrance of the National Assembly for nearly two months, sleeping in the open and pleading for attention, yet remain unattended to, a situation that brings embarrassment to the nation and calls for urgent parliamentary and executive intervention.

“Cognizant that the morale of serving police personnel has been adversely affected by the plight of their retired colleagues, thereby posing a serious threat to effective policing and internal security delivery.

“Recognises that similar welfare reforms have been successfully implemented for the Armed Forces, Customs Service, and intelligence agencies, making the case for the Nigeria Police both equitable and urgent.

“Further recognises that the establishment of a Nigerian Police Pension Board through a distinct Special Pension Scheme will guarantee prompt payment of benefits and restore dignity, morale, and motivation to the Force”.

The motion was passed after the speaker consulted with chairmen of the relevant committees.