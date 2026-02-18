Senate, Reps Decry Zero Capital Budget Release To Interior Ministry

The Joint Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives has expressed displeasure over the non-release of capital funds allocated to the Federal Ministry of Interior.

The lawmakers described the development as a major setback to project execution and institutional performance.

Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, alongside other members of the joint Committee, raised concerns during a budget defence session in Abuja, lamenting that the 2024 and 2025 capital budgets of the ministry had not been released.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while briefing lawmakers on Tuesday, disclosed that the ministry recorded zero per cent capital budget release for two consecutive years.

According to him, no capital allocation approved for the ministry in the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years had been released, a situation he said had severely hampered project implementation and stalled critical infrastructure development under the ministry.

He explained that performance on capital projects during the period under review stood at zero per cent, solely due to the non-release of funds.

Tunji-Ojo noted that the ministry had plans to execute several key projects across its agencies, but the absence of capital releases made implementation impossible despite budgetary approvals by the National Assembly.

Despite the funding challenges, the minister assured the lawmakers that the ministry had remained financially disciplined, consistently remitting its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation as required by law.

Members of the joint committee expressed frustration over what they described as a recurring delay in the release of budgeted funds to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), warning that such bottlenecks undermine the effectiveness of government institutions.

The lawmakers emphasised that the National Assembly performs its constitutional duty by approving budgets and expects the executive arm to ensure timely releases for implementation.

They, however, advised officials of the ministry to prioritise projects in line with available approvals and strategic importance, to prevent cases of abandoned projects across various parts of the country.