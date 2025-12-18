Senate Rejects Kingibe’s Motion On Poor Waste Mgt In FCT

The Senate, yesterday, rejected a motion seeking to summon the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over worsening waste management, sewage failures and the alleged unlawful revocation and conversion of designated green areas in Abuja.

The motion, titled “Urgent Need for Intervention in Waste Management, Sewage Services, Protection of Designated Green Areas, and Investigation into the Alleged Unlawful Seizure of Land Belonging to Bwari General Hospital, FCT,” was sponsored by Senator Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT), alongside Senators Wadada Ahmed Aliyu, Mohammed Muntari Dandutse, Neda Imasuen, Aminu Iya Abass, Ibrahim Dakwambo and Orji Uzor Kalu.

Presenting the motion under Orders 41 and 51, which allows for urgent matters of public importance to be raised without prior notice, Kingibe said the situation in the nation’s capital had reached “crisis proportions,” noting that “municipal waste collection across several districts of the FCT has not been carried out for several weeks, leading to massive accumulation of solid waste in residential, commercial and public spaces.”

She told the Chamber that workers and contractors under the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB and other FCT agencies had “not been paid for about nine months,” a development she said had triggered industrial action and “the collapse of essential municipal services.”