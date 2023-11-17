Senate Rejects Bill Seeking To Legitimise Constituency Projects

The Senate, on Thursday, rejected the bills seeking to legalize constituency projects for lawmakers, arguing that if passed into law, would interfere with the provisions of Section 80 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which vests the power of appropriations with the Legislature.

It was titled “A Bill for an Act to Provide for Constituency and Other Special Projects in the Annual Budget of the Federation” and was sponsored by Senator Hussaini Babangida Uba.

The sponsor had told the Senate in his lead debate, that constituency projects are the only way through which the people rate the performance of the lawmakers and should be included and treated as a constitutional provision.

According to him, the subsisting flat rate used for the allocation of funds for the constituency projects for lawmakers should also have periodic upward reviews to reflect current economic and inflationary data in the country.

Contributing, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jubrin Barau, said that he was speaking to give his perspective as a former Chairman of the Committee on Appropriations in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

His words: “I commend my colleague and a good friend, Senator Babangida Uba Hussaini for bringing this bill. It shows his passion for making sure that we take projects to our various constituencies, which is good. But the fact is this. We operate under our constitution and this constitution is very clear on the role of the National Assembly and this is not just peculiar to our system of government; we have a similar situation in the United States.

”They also have projects that are allowed to be taken to their various zones, constituencies, and so forth. But there is no law created outside the Constitution because the power of the purse resides within the purview of the Legislature.

“As we speak, the present President has already approved for release; 100%. Yes, funds have been released, 100%. It depends on the attitude of various presidents. So, I don’t think we need this Act. Already, the power is given to us here. If you want it to be 200 billion, we can go and negotiate with the president and if the funds are available, so be it. Certain improvements have been made and we are doing very well. So, what I think we need to do is to sit down with the executive. Any time we want to make sure that the money is improved upon, we negotiate, not only this, but all aspects of the budgeting process are based on negotiation, so we have no need for this law”

In his contribution, Senator Abdul Ningi who spoke in support of the bill told his colleagues that most of the lawmakers in the first and second assemblies failed to return because their constituencies based their performances on the number of projects they attracted to their communities, hence the need for the proposal which did not get attention under the Olusegun Obasanjo presidency.

Senator Suleiman Kawu who also spoke in a similar vein called on senators to ensure that constituency projects are a direct response to the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

However, trouble began when Senator Victor Umeh came heavily against the bill, stressing that what the Bill sought to achieve was in direct conflict with the provisions of the Constitution which already defined the roles of lawmakers.

He said: “This is not one of the functions of the Legislature and I am sorry to say this because we only got it through a special arrangement with the Executive.

“It was just an understanding but I know this bill will be popular only amongst the lawmakers. We will have a constitutional bottleneck in implementing this law if eventually passed. This bill will even have problems during public hearings.”

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, told the Chamber that the Constitution provided for the separation of powers and it is important that each arm of government concentrates on its duties, noting that with the powers of appropriations, the National Assembly does not need another law to make provisions for constituency intervention funds.

In his contribution, the immediate past President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan, pointed out that, it is one thing to pass a bill and have such a bill signed into law, but the powers to release the said funds even after appropriations resides with the Executive arm, urging the Chamber to trade with caution.

Following the overwhelming argument against the bill, it was subsequently withdrawn, and that marked the end of its life in the 10th Senate.