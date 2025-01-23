Senate Rejects 2025 Budget Of Investment, Security Tribunal

Share

The Senate Committee on Capital Market, on Thursday, rejected the 2025 budget proposal of the Investments and Securities Tribunal following discrepancies in the figures and items presented for lawmakers’ approval.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Osita Izunaso, rejected the proposal during the agency’s budget defence, presented by its Chairman, Amos Azi.

The Committee vehemently kicked against and subsequently rejected the document, after a motion was moved by Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) and seconded by Senator Aliyu Wadada (SDP-Nasarawa).

Consequent to the collective decision of the Committee members to reject the fiscal estimates of the agency, Izunaso, thereafter, directed the Chairman to return on Friday by 12 noon to re-present the budget.

Dickson, while moving the motion, said, “Mr Chairman, if you permit, that with the grilling that they have seen, he has also publicly, on behalf of his team, owned up to the shortcomings and errors.

“Therefore, Mr. Chairman, at any point that pleases you, I think they can return back to correct whatever has to be corrected and meet with the leadership of this committee”.

The Chairman of the Investments and Securities Tribunal, Mr Amos Azi, after the grilling by the lawmakers, apologised for the discrepancies observed in the budget document.

Earlier, Izunaso said that the Investment and Securities Tribunal played a critical role in resolving disputes arising from transactions in the capital market.

“With a mandate to exclusively resolve these disputes, the tribunal has provided comfort and confidence to investors, thereby promoting the growth and development of our capital market.

“In recent years, the tribunal has made significant strides in resolving disputes. Notably, it has resolved disputes worth over N1 trillion since its inception in 2003.

“This is a testament to the tribunal’s commitment to ensuring that our capital market operates with integrity and transparency.

“As we review the 2025 budget proposal, we will be paying close attention to the tribunal’s plans for enhancing its operations, expanding its reach, and addressing emerging challenges in the capital market”.

