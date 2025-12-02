Senate Reconstitutes C’ttees On Nat’l Security, Air Force, Others

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday announced the reconstitution of several standing Senate Committees, including the Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Akpabio, who also chairs the Senate Selection Committee, made the announcement while presiding over Tuesday’s plenary session.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence. Prior to this appointment, he served as Chairman of the Committee on National Planning.

The Senate Committee on Air Force will now be led by the Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu South), who assumes the role of acting Chairman.

Senator Ngwu previously served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee, which was formerly chaired by Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North), who is currently indisposed.

Additionally, the Senate Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry has been reconstituted, with Senator Shehu Buba (Bauchi South) appointed as Chairman. Senator Buba was removed last week as Chairman of the Committee on National Security and Intelligence, following expressed dissatisfaction by the Senate President with the committee’s operations.

Senator Mustafa Musa (Yobe East) has been named the new Chairman of the Committee on National Planning.