Senate Reconstitutes C’ttee To Probe Economic Sabotage In Petroleum Industry

The Senate yesterday reconstituted its Ad hoc Committee to investigate the alleged economic sabotage in the petroleum industry.

It communicated its decision to reconstitute the committee to the House of Representatives, with a view to conducting a more holistic investigation that would sanitise the petroleum industry.

The plenary presided over by Deputy Senate President Barau Jubrin made announcement after the Leader of the Senate/ Chairman of the committee Opeyemi Bamidele sponsored a motion on the need for the two chambers to jointly conduct the oil probe.

Bamidele observed that the House of Representatives had debated on the same subject and also constituted its ad hoc committee to investigate the allegation.

He said there “is a need for the ad hoc committees of the two chambers to work together to avoid duplication in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities”.

Bamidele called for the committee to be reconstituted and be named the National Assembly Joint Ad hoc Committee to investigate the alleged economic sabotage in the petroleum industry.

After his presentation, the Senate recaptioned the title to “National Assembly Joint Ad hoc Committee to Investigate Alleged Economic Sabotage in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry”.

The Assembly also resolved “to communicate its decision to the House of Representatives for the purpose of constituting the equal number of an ad-hoc committee that will work with the Senate.

