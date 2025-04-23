Senate Reacts To Bakare Comment On Legislature

Share

The Senate has heavy criticized the Senior Pastor and Serving Overseer of the Global Community Citadel Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, over his recent remarks about the 10th National Assembly.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu.

New Telegraph recalls that Pastor Bakare, who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket against President Bola Tinubu in 2022, had during his Easter State-of-the-Nation broadcast in Lagos, accused the President of reducing the 10th Assembly to a haven for legislative rascality and likened it to the 48th member of his cabinet.

He also condemned the emergency rule declared in Rivers State and criticised the National Assembly for backing it.

However, Adaramodu described Bakare’s comments as sweeping, disparaging, and politically motivated.

He argued that while some may see tension between the legislature and the executive as a healthy feature of checks and balances, such friction does not necessarily translate to effective oversight.

While acknowledging Bakare’s constitutional right to voice opinions on national issues, the Senate spokesman maintained that the cleric had overstepped his bounds with aspersions and unsubstantiated claims.

He said the legislative arm felt compelled to respond in order to prevent the public from being misled.

“We view his corrosive criticisms of the National Assembly as a biased and political ecumenical homily.

“The National Assembly cannot and will not be drawn into responding to issues that are already before a court of competent jurisdiction, out of respect for the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

“To cast aspersions on the entire institution based on personal frustrations, ideological differences, or as positioning ahead of possible future political alignments is not only unfair but also counterproductive to our collective democratic journey.

“Indeed, there are well-documented instances where the National Assembly has constructively disagreed with the executive—including on specific provisions of the presidential declaration on the Rivers State state of emergency, which Pastor Bakare referenced.

“It’s noteworthy that the executive has never brought any unconstitutional agenda before the 10th National Assembly—like the unspeakable but infamous Third Term bid, which Pastor Bakare used as a benchmark for legislative performance.

“The challenges facing our country require dialogue anchored on truth, mutual respect, and a commitment to nation-building—not polarising rhetoric that undermines confidence in our democratic institutions. The Senate remains open to engaging with all Nigerians, including Pastor Bakare, in the spirit of constructive engagement,” he stated.

