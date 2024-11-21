Senate Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Terrorists From Mali, Burkina Faso

Share

The Nigeria Senate has raised the alarm that terrorists from Mali and Burkina Faso, who operate under the aegis of Lakurawa, have invaded Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, other states in the north-west and Niger State in the north-central, saying the trend now had an international dimension.

The alarm came barely days after the House of Representatives, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), other northern leaders and traditional rulers raised a similar alarm.

Consequently, the Senate asked the military to set up early warning mechanisms to forestall further incursions as well as maintain presence and vigilance in the affected communities to halt the activities of the terror group from spreading further across the region.

It, however, commended the military for their prompt response to insurgence in the north and other parts of the country.

The Upper Chamber also directed the military to work with the communities and other security agencies and tasked the federal government to send an assessment team to the affected areas to estimate the extent of damages done by the terrorists and determine the immediate relief needs of affected families.

Recall that the terrorists raided some communities in Kebbi State about two weeks ago, killing over 17 persons and setting houses on fire.

The Senate observed a one-minute silence in honour of the deceased community members killed in the wake of the terrorist incursion.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion, titled “Urgent need for the federal government to take stringent measures to stop the infiltration of a group of violent terrorists, known as Lakurawa, from entrenching themselves in some northwest states of Sokoto and Kebbi.

It was sponsored by former Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, PDP, Kebbi North, and co-sponsored by Senators Adamu Aliero, PDP, Kebbi Central, and Garba Musa Maidoki, PDP, Kebbi South.

In his presentation, Senator Abdullahi said: “The Senate is aware that a group of terrorists from neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, known as Lakurawa, has infiltrated the country through the Nigeria- Niger border, at Illela, Tangaza and Silame Local Government Areas of Sokoto and are from there, attacking communities in Augie and Arewa LGAs in Kebbi State.

“Recall that this violent gang of terrorists had raided and dispossessed these communities, prior to the large-scale invasion of Mera, a village in Augie Local Government, on November 8, 2024, killing more than 20 people and fleeing with their livestock, amounting to hundreds of millions of naira.

“Senate is aware that the Kebbi State government promptly responded by sending a delegation with relief materials to the affected villages and assistance to the families of the deceased.

“Aware that Senator Yahaya A. Abdullahi (Kebbi North) Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi North Central) and Senator Garba Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South), along with some members of the House of Representatives from Kebbi State, have been to those areas, to commiserate with victims of the attacks on behalf of the National Assembly.

“Aware that if timely, adequate and decisive measures are not taken, this group can spread its reign of terror to other northern parts of the country and beyond.

“Notes the prompt response of the ministry of defence and the armed forces who despatched a well-armed military response squad that was able to dislodge the terrorists and secured the release of herds of cattle and other livestock stolen by the terrorists.”

In his contribution, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North, said the invasion of the terrorists was a new dimension the Senate must help nip it in the bud, adding “These foreigners have invaded the country.”

On his part, former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, PDP, Sokoto South, who explained that this was not the first time this group has invaded Nigeria, said in 2018, as governor of Sokoto State, the terrorists invaded, compelling him to cry to the federal government for intervention.

Tambuwal, who noted that security agencies came to the rescue of the state, said: “We need to nip the situation in the bud, they have international connections, heavily armed with very dangerous weapons, the federal government should take the matter very seriously.”

In his contribution, Senator Aliero said, “These terrorists are well armed with highly sophisticated weapons, this is a very serious matter on national security, they control the whole of Northern Mali and now attacking Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger, and others. The time to act is now, we have to take action on how to tame terrorism.”

He said the Senate should revisit past resolutions on terrorism and send them to the Presidency for immediate action.

Aliero said, ” I want us to recall what happened in the 8th and 9th Senates. We discussed extensively how we can stem the tide of banditry and terrorism. We made far-reaching recommendations, and we asked the Executive arm of government to implement those resolutions.

“It is still relevant for us to insist that those resolutions should be implemented, if we do so, it will reduce the incidences of banditry and insurgency in the country. We can reduce it to the barest minimum.”

