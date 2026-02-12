Senate Queries NBET Survival Despite Zero Funding In 2025

The Senate on Thursday expressed concerns over how the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) survived the 2025 fiscal year with only N60 million released to it from the N858 billion appropriated.

Consequently, the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), sought an explanation on how the agency has been operating without the cash backing of the N858 billion approved for it.

In his explanation, the Acting Managing Director of NBET, Johnson Akinnawo, told the Committee that regulatory income kept the company operational despite the zero release of its capital fund.

He, however, lamented that the non-release of the N858 billion capital vote appropriated for NBET in 2025 had further worsened its debt exposure to power generation companies.

“The gap between generation costs and allowed tariffs is substantial, and without government intervention, the market cannot remain stable,” he said.

The Committee also queried whether NBET planned to seek additional capitalization to strengthen its operations.

Responding, Akinnawo acknowledged that insufficient capitalization remains a major challenge, revealing that management had engaged the Budget Office and the Ministry of Finance over the non-release of appropriated funds.

He emphasized that without adequate funding, NBET’s stabilizing role in the electricity value chain would remain constrained, further impacting generation companies and the overall power supply.

Senator Sani Musa later advised NBET to submit a comprehensive proposal detailing its funding requirements and strategic plan to address the structural challenges facing the power sector.

The Committee is expected to review NBET’s submissions and make recommendations as part of its consideration of the 2026 budget proposal, amid renewed legislative scrutiny of Nigeria’s struggling electricity market.

NBET was established to act as a bulk trader, purchasing electricity from generation companies and selling to distribution companies (DisCos) while guaranteeing payments to GenCos.