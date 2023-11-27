Senate Promises To Amend National Senior Citizens Centre

The Senate has assured that it would begin the process of amending the Act which established the National Senior Citizens Centre to enhance its efficiency.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Shehu Kaka, made the pledge when the Director General of the National Senior Citizens Centre, Emem Omokaro, defended the agency’s 2023 budget before the Committee.

Kaka described as unacceptable, the gross underfunding of the agency meant to take care of the elderly in the society saying that the amendment would allow senior citizens to enjoy certain privileges including healthcare and social security.

He also said that the proposed amendments would seek recognition for the senior citizens in the constitution and mandate public and private sector players to contribute to their well-being apart from government arrangements for them.

While defending the agency’s 2023 budget, the DG of the establishment lamented that many of the programmes proposed to make life better for aged ones in society could not be achieved due to poor funding.

She lamented that the health insurance scheme and the issuance of multi-purpose social security identity cards which would enable them to access facilities at very reduced prices had yet to take off.

She said, “We have started a plan that would engage about 1,150 retired professionals and technocrats who are technocrats, we need funds to facilitate it’s take off. We are doing this in partnership with some federal government agencies, foreign and local nongovernmental organizations and private firms.

“They will use their professional expertise to provide skills to the young generations at the various skills acquisition centres we are planning across the country. We are building an inclusive society where anybody would not be able to look down on our senior citizens.

“This will make the working population to be joyful that once they retire there is an oasis waiting for them. It is called community development/ empowerment. Our major challenge is that policymakers look down on issues affecting senior citizens. They see it as a waste of time and money.

“For instance, we developed 11 international standard projects, and four of them were dropped.

Our budget for capital projects is the lowest. In the 2022 budget, our capital vote was N300m out of the N2.5bn that we proposed.

“It has been reduced to N250m in the 2023 budget. We have written, advocated and begged, all to no avail. We are supposed to build seven model senior citizens centres across the six geopolitical zones and in Abuja we have already developed their standard operational model.

“Nobody is listening to us. If we get the required funding, we will take care of the aged person especially when 70 per cent of them live in the rural areas,” She lamented.

The agency was set up in 2017 to cater for the needs of senior citizens; and for related matters in line with section 16. (2) (d) of the 1999 Constitution but it eventually took off in 2022.