…Killing of Gen. Uba by ISWAP Terrorists

…To brief Tinubu on resolutions

The Senate, on Wednesday, mandated its relevant standing Committees on security to probe the sudden withdrawal of military personnel from the Kebbi school shortly before the bandits invaded and abducted 25 students.

The Senate also directed the Committees to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba by the ISWAP fighters in Borno State, with particular focus on the alleged compromise of his location by his team.

The apex legislative Assembly said that the relevant sections of the nation’s extant law should be amended to make the act of kidnapping carry a death sentence without the option of a fine.

The Joint Committee, which was directed to carry out this comprehensive investigation and report back to the Chamber within two weeks, include: Committees on Defence, Army, Navy, Police Affairs and Interior.

The Red Chamber also called on communities in Kwara, Kebbi, Niger, and across Nigeria to remain united, vigilant, and supportive of security efforts, while resisting internal collaborators who undermine national security.

It commended President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for their rapid interventions, and urged them to sustain coordinated operations until all abducted persons nationwide were rescued and perpetrators apprehended.

The Senate also urged the Federal Ministry of Works to commence immediate reconstruction of the Idofian–Omu-Aran–Eruku–Egbe–Kabba federal highway, as part of measures to curb insecurity in the affected areas.

It mandated that the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, and Defence Intelligence Bureau intensify intelligence-driven operations, including aerial surveillance, forest combing, cross-state collaboration, and community-based intelligence systems across Kwara, Kogi, Kebbi, Niger, and other hotspots.

Similarly, the Senate called for the establishment of a Joint Task Force (JTF) covering the Kwara–Kogi corridor, with forward operating bases in Eruku, Babanla, Oke-Ero, and Isanlu.

Moreover, it directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate relief support to traumatised families and affected communities, especially where schools have been shut down.

The Senate also advised the Federal Government to strengthen the local vigilante to be able to respond swiftly to similar attacks in future, noting that this should also include a review of Nigeria’s firearm law to reflect the current security challenges, as it is in over 175 countries where responsible citizens are permitted to own guns.

After a long debate on the motion, the Senate resolved that its leadership should go and brief President Bola Tinubu on the resolutions the Chamber reached on the security challenges in the country, and to encourage him to persevere in his efforts.

The Senate passed these resolutions on Nigeria’s worsening security situation, following a motion by Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara South, on the urgent need to address escalating insecurity in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger states, and calls for immediate and comprehensive federal intervention.

The motion highlighted recent attacks, including the abduction of school children in Kebbi, and concerns about military withdrawals and alleged compromised operations.

In his contribution, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, said that the security challenges confronting the nation were surmountable but required international support.

“We should seek assistance from overseas, urging collaboration with global partners to stem the crisis,” he said.

Also speaking on the matter, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, described the current wave of insecurity as a turning point that must not be business as usual.

Bamidele warned that the nation risked losing the war unless decisive action was taken.

While he welcomed the safe rescue of abducted captives, the lawmaker expressed concern that nothing was said about the terrorists being neutralized in the process.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, however, criticised efforts to blame past administrations, insisting that the current government must take responsibility for today’s failures, citing reports that troops withdrew shortly before the attack in Kebbi school.

He asked, “Who asked them? Nobody knows. If I were the Commander-in-Chief, I would demand answers”.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, highlighted reports that the location of a Brigadier General Musa Uba, killed in Borno, was compromised, raising fears of internal sabotage.

An uproar occurred when Senator Seriake Dickson, in his argument, warned that Nigeria was losing prestige and integrity before our eyes, accusing the majority Caucus of managing the issues rather than confronting them.

Dickson’s comments triggered an uproar from lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), leading to the cutting off of his microphone by the presiding officer, Akpabio.

As some lawmakers continued to propagate the claim that security agencies know the locations and motives of bandits, Senator Akpabio condemned attempts to frame the crisis along religious or sectional lines.

“This is orchestrated to damage the image of democracy. There is nothing like targeting Muslims or Christians. It is an attack on all. This country is under attack,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Adams Oshiomhole defended President Bola Tinubu, saying he is doing his best under difficult circumstances. He demanded a probe into the troop withdrawal before the Kebbi school attack.

“Who ordered the military to withdraw? That person should be tried for terrorism. The Senate subsequently adopted this demand among its resolutions,” he said.

Senator Oshiomhole also questioned what he called inconsistencies in the justice system, noting that a convicted terrorist named Hassan received a 20-year sentence while people who killed a bandit in self-defence were sentenced to death.