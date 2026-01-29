Senate Probes Poor Execution Of Abuja-Kaduna Railway Contract

The Senate, on Thursday, set up an Ad-hoc Committee to carry out investigation into the alleged poor execution of the Abuja- Kaduna railway contract.

The apex legislative Assembly also mandated the Ad-hoc Committee, chaired by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) to find out the sudden malfunctioning, the poor fixing of rail tracks and the use of alleged second hand coaches by the contractor.

Other members of the Committee are Senators Osita Ngwu (APC, Enugu West), Sahabi Yau (APC, Zamfara North), Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), and Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central).

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced the members of the Ad-hoc Committee during plenary, consequent upon an explanatory order raised by Senator Ningi, who expressed concerns about the sudden deterioration of Abuja to Kaduna railway which was commissioned in 2015 by the former administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Presenting his position, Ningi explained that the order was strictly raised to look into the billions of naira generated during the active days of the railway to its present condition and what happened to the revenue generated by the management.

The politician who lamented the situation, said that he had a personal experience with the worrisome development when he traveled by train from Abuja to Kaduna.

Ningi said that he was shocked that “the transport system that used to carry over 10,000 passengers in a day had suddenly dropped to 800 passengers and that the most pathetic about it was the number of hours the train struggled to reach its destination which often lasts more than three hours as against the normal one hour to arrive your destination either Abuja to Kaduna or Kaduna to Abuja.”

The lawmaker, therefore, called on the Senate and Nigerians to wake up and tackle the situation by finding out why the Abuja to Kaduna railway has suddenly become malfunctioned.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Akpabio directed the Ad-hoc Committee to extend the investigation to the use of the second hand coaches and the rail tracks.

Akpabio observed that an ordinary tricycle might likely get to Kaduna and also make an attempt to return to Abuja while the train was still on the road.

Accordingly, he described the situation as worrisome and stressed the need to inaugurate an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the railway system in the country.