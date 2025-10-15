Senate Probes Frequent Accidents, Other Ugly Incidents In Aviation Sector

The Senate, on Wednesday, mandated its Committee on Aviation to investigate the aviation sector, with a view to ascertaining the causes of frequent accidents and incidents on runways across the country.

The Senate also stressed the need for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to improve operational safety and reduce pressure on the existing facility.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North) on the need to strengthen aviation safety after the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) released its report on the June 22, 2025, Air Peace runway overrun at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

While no lives were lost in the incident, Buhari said that the NSIB report exposed “critical gaps in safety standards, infrastructure management, and operational compliance,” warning that such lapses could endanger lives and erode public confidence in Nigeria’s aviation system.

He expressed concern over the growing number of runway-related incidents, noting that about 7 near-air mishaps have been recorded this year alone.

He also decried the reported intoxication of the Air Peace pilot, while calling for immediate corrective measures to forestall future occurrences.

“Aviation safety is not negotiable. The NSIB report shows systemic failures that must be addressed urgently to safeguard passengers and restore confidence in our airports,” Buhari said.

Adopting the motion, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), to immediately implement the safety recommendations contained in the NSIB report.

It also directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to strengthen compliance monitoring, conduct routine audits of airport facilities, and enforce strict adherence to international safety standards by operators.

Lawmakers further called on FAAN to prioritise the rehabilitation of runways, provision of airfield lighting, and installation of modern navigational aids, beginning with the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The Committee was further mandated to engage with all relevant agencies, including the NSIB, NCAA, FAAN, NAMA, and airline operators, to ensure full implementation of the safety recommendations and to report back to the Chamber within six weeks.